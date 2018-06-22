Home TEXAS 800-Pound Chunk Of USS Arizona Heading To Texas War Memorial
800-Pound Chunk Of USS Arizona Heading To Texas War Memorial
TEXAS
0

800-Pound Chunk Of USS Arizona Heading To Texas War Memorial

0
0
USS ARIZONA
now viewing

800-Pound Chunk Of USS Arizona Heading To Texas War Memorial

LAPTOP COMPUTER
now playing

Texas Tech Condemns Racist Remarks Students Allegedly Posted

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Trump Pushes Back Against Border Separation Furor

mcallen flood 2018 generic
now playing

Emergency Repair Grants Available For McAllen Flood Victims

CELL PHONE MOBILE PHONE
now playing

Supreme Court Adopts New Rules For Cellphone Tracking

‘He cried and hugged me’ Brazilian still separated from son
now playing

'He cried and hugged me': Brazilian Still Separated From Son

OPEC OIL PRODUCTION
now playing

OPEC Agrees To Increase Oil Production

Durbin 66 separated migrant kids in Chicago
now playing

Durbin: 66 Separated Migrant Kids In Chicago

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California
now playing

Audio Of Sobbing Children Plays On House Floor

HOUSTON FLOODING HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Report Highlights Lessons Learned In Houston From Harvey

sexual assault
now playing

Police: College Student Kidnapped, Raped At Gunpoint

(AP) – An 800-pound chunk of a battleship that sank during the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor is heading to Texas for display at a war memorial.  UPS was loading the piece from the USS Arizona on a plane in Honolulu on Thursday and flying it to California. The parcel delivery company plans to then drive it by truck to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial in Amarillo.

The piece consists of steel plate and part of the battleship’s wooden deck. The Navy cut the chunk from a section of the Arizona removed when the federal government built a memorial over the ship decades ago.  Other places like the National World War II Museum in New Orleans also have Arizona relics. But most are much smaller than the Texas piece.

Related posts:

  1. DAVIS RANKIN
  2. Rival Koreas Agree To Reunions Of War-Separated Families
  3. Central Texas Company Recalls Nearly 500 Pounds Of Beef
  4. Texas Governor Seeks Bipartisan Border Solutions
Related Posts
LAPTOP COMPUTER

Texas Tech Condemns Racist Remarks Students Allegedly Posted

jsalinas 0
HOUSTON FLOODING HURRICANE HARVEY

Report Highlights Lessons Learned In Houston From Harvey

jsalinas 0
sexual assault

Police: College Student Kidnapped, Raped At Gunpoint

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video