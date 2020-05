At a Texas City nursing home, 88 of 89 people there who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered. As of April 3rd, 55 residents and 34 staffers at The Resort in Texas City had tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Robin Armstrong says he administered hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc to all patients and monitored them daily, including their EKG measurements. By this past Tuesday, Armstrong says all but one have recovered.