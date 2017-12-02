9 Hurt As Minivan Flips Between Dallas And Fort Worth

(AP) — Nine people — seven of them children — have been hospitalized after their minivan flipped and tumbled into a ditch between Dallas and Fort Worth. Authorities in Grand Prairie say one of the children is in critical but stable condition after the Saturday evening wreck. Police say the minivan was struck from behind by a vehicle causing it to collide with another vehicle and roll over.

Police Detective Lyle Gensler tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram most of the people in the van were not wearing seat belts and some were ejected in the crash. Authorities say the vehicle that caused the wreck by striking the van from behind fled the scene. It’s being sought.