9 People Detained At Texas Airport Released

(AP) — Officials say nine people are being released after they were detained overnight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in the wake of President Donald Trump’s travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entry into the U.S. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings’ office said Sunday that all nine were in the process of being released. U.S. Customs and Border Protection also notified airport officials of the release.

Texas representatives for the Council on American-Islamic Relations say the majority of those detained are Iranian. Airport officials say upward of 800 people gathered at the airport Sunday to protest the detention. It was the second day of protests at the airport following Trump’s executive order Friday. Other protests were held elsewhere in Texas, including particularly large gatherings in Houston and at the Austin airport.