Investigators are working to pinpoint how a La Joya school bus caught fire Monday afternoon. 9 students were on the bus when flames erupted in the engine area as the bus traveled on Moorefield Road northwest of Alton at around 5:15. The bus driver was able to get all of the students off the bus safely.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is in charge of the investigation into what school district officials say was likely a mechanical problem.