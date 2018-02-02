Home WORLD 90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast
90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast
WORLD
0

90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast

0
0
1517562472940
now viewing

90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast

ebb16dd79b264ab4aa3c84d7ddc760e6
now playing

Cuba State Media: Fidel Castro's Son Has Killed Himself

Don Shooter
now playing

Party Animal Arizona Lawmaker Expelled After #MeToo Movement

drugtrafficking
now playing

McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges

ONM3UBMWEJBETO2APN3AOIFNYA
now playing

Police Believe Shanghai Crash Was Accidental

president-donald-trump
now playing

Trump Set To Defy FBI, Allow Release Of Classified Memo

TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

State Representative Don Shooter
now playing

Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

myanmar mass graves
now playing

UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

(AP) – The U.N.’s migration agency says its partner agencies are reporting that 90 people are feared drowned after a smuggler’s boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants has capsized off Libya’s coast.
International Organization for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon says 10 bodies have washed ashore near the Libyan town of Zuwara following the tragedy early Friday. Eight were believed to be Pakistani, and two Libyans.
Headon, speaking by phone from Tunisia’s capital to reporters at the U.N. in Geneva, said initial indications were that the boat became unbalanced.
She said Pakistani nationals have been taking an increasing share among the number of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy and Europe via Libya.

Related posts:

  1. 4 Migrants In Calais Shot As French Police Break Up Melee
  2. UK’s May: EU Nationals Won’t Get Same Rights After Brexit
  3. Trump Set To Defy FBI, Allow Release Of Classified Memo
  4. Man Indicted In Slaying Of Woman, Toddler
Related Posts
ebb16dd79b264ab4aa3c84d7ddc760e6

Cuba State Media: Fidel Castro’s Son Has Killed Himself

Zack Cantu 0
ONM3UBMWEJBETO2APN3AOIFNYA

Police Believe Shanghai Crash Was Accidental

Zack Cantu 0
myanmar mass graves

UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video