90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast

(AP) – The U.N.’s migration agency says its partner agencies are reporting that 90 people are feared drowned after a smuggler’s boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants has capsized off Libya’s coast.

International Organization for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon says 10 bodies have washed ashore near the Libyan town of Zuwara following the tragedy early Friday. Eight were believed to be Pakistani, and two Libyans.

Headon, speaking by phone from Tunisia’s capital to reporters at the U.N. in Geneva, said initial indications were that the boat became unbalanced.

She said Pakistani nationals have been taking an increasing share among the number of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy and Europe via Libya.