911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash
911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash
TEXAS
911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash

911 calls detail aftermath of deadly New Mexico bus crash
911 Calls Detail Aftermath Of Deadly New Mexico Bus Crash

(AP) – Some callers were breathless and others were crying as they flooded emergency phone lines to report the aftermath of a deadly bus crash on a dark New Mexico highway.   One caller said there were children bleeding and people were unconscious. Authorities say three people were killed and 24 were injured.

The crash happened early Sunday after the bus driver lost control while trying to avoid a car that had slammed into the back of a pickup truck on Interstate 25.   The bus – headed from Denver to El Paso, Texas – was then sideswiped by a semi-truck.  Authorities on Tuesday released 911 recordings and dispatch communications.

One of the first calls came from the pickup driver who was rear-ended. He urged officers to get there quickly as he yelled at passing traffic to slow down.

