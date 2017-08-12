Home LOCAL School Delays Across The Rio Grande Valley
School Delays Across The Rio Grande Valley
School Delays Across The Rio Grande Valley

School Delays Across The Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE ISD

Employees: Regular hours.

Elementary: 10:30 a.m.

Middle schools 10:00 a.m.

High schools 11:15 a.m.

 

EDCOUCH-ELSA ISD

Classes start at 9:00 a.m.

Employees: Normal times.

Buses will be running 30 minutes later off their schedule and extra transport will be provided to pick up any leftover students.

 

EDINBURG CISD

Employees: 8:30 a.m.

Elementary:  9:00 a.m.

Middle schools: 9:25 a.m.

High schools: 9:50 a.m.

 

HIDALGO ISD

Elementary: 9:50 a.m.

Middle school: 9:30 a.m.

Hidalgo ECHS and Academy: 9:00 a.m.

 

Bus pickups:

Elementary: 9:15 a.m.

DJHS, Academy and Hidalgo ECHS pickups: 8:20 a.m.

HARLINGEN ISD

Normal Times.

 

HORIZON MONTESSORI PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All campuses in McAllen, Weslaco, Harlingen will start at 9:00 a.m.

Employees will report at the regular times.

 

LA JOYA ISD

Class will begin an hour late.

Bus pickups will also be an hour behind normal schedule.

Employees: Regular times.

 

MCALLEN ISD

Elementary: 9:05 a.m.

Middle schools: 9:10 a.m.

High schools: 9:20 a.m.

Employees: 8:30 a.m.

 

MISSION CISD

Elementary: 9:45 a.m.

Middle school: 10:00 a.m.

High schools 10:15 a.m.

School bus pick up time will be delayed by two hours.

School administration and custodians should report to work as close to the regular times as possible.

Staff and central office will be open 9:00 a.m.

 

 

VANGUARD ACADEMY

Students will report to classes at 9:00 a.m.

Teachers and staff at 8:00 a.m.

Cafeteria staff at 7:00 a.m.

 

WESLACO ISD

Elementary: 8:45 a.m.

Middle schools:  8:20 a.m.

High schools:  9:00 a.m.

Buses will run 30 minutes behind schedule.

All campuses will be open at their regular times as essential staff will be ready to welcome students. The workday for all other faculty and staff members will run 30 minutes later than normal.

