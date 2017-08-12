School Delays Across The Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE ISD
Employees: Regular hours.
Elementary: 10:30 a.m.
Middle schools 10:00 a.m.
High schools 11:15 a.m.
EDCOUCH-ELSA ISD
Classes start at 9:00 a.m.
Employees: Normal times.
Buses will be running 30 minutes later off their schedule and extra transport will be provided to pick up any leftover students.
EDINBURG CISD
Employees: 8:30 a.m.
Elementary: 9:00 a.m.
Middle schools: 9:25 a.m.
High schools: 9:50 a.m.
HIDALGO ISD
Elementary: 9:50 a.m.
Middle school: 9:30 a.m.
Hidalgo ECHS and Academy: 9:00 a.m.
Bus pickups:
Elementary: 9:15 a.m.
DJHS, Academy and Hidalgo ECHS pickups: 8:20 a.m.
HARLINGEN ISD
Normal Times.
HORIZON MONTESSORI PUBLIC SCHOOLS
All campuses in McAllen, Weslaco, Harlingen will start at 9:00 a.m.
Employees will report at the regular times.
LA JOYA ISD
Class will begin an hour late.
Bus pickups will also be an hour behind normal schedule.
Employees: Regular times.
MCALLEN ISD
Elementary: 9:05 a.m.
Middle schools: 9:10 a.m.
High schools: 9:20 a.m.
Employees: 8:30 a.m.
MISSION CISD
Elementary: 9:45 a.m.
Middle school: 10:00 a.m.
High schools 10:15 a.m.
School bus pick up time will be delayed by two hours.
School administration and custodians should report to work as close to the regular times as possible.
Staff and central office will be open 9:00 a.m.
VANGUARD ACADEMY
Students will report to classes at 9:00 a.m.
Teachers and staff at 8:00 a.m.
Cafeteria staff at 7:00 a.m.
WESLACO ISD
Elementary: 8:45 a.m.
Middle schools: 8:20 a.m.
High schools: 9:00 a.m.
Buses will run 30 minutes behind schedule.
All campuses will be open at their regular times as essential staff will be ready to welcome students. The workday for all other faculty and staff members will run 30 minutes later than normal.