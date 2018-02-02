Home LOCAL McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges
McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges
LOCAL
0

McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges

0
0
drugtrafficking
now viewing

McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges

1517562472940
now playing

90 Migrants Feared Drowned Off Libyan Coast

ebb16dd79b264ab4aa3c84d7ddc760e6
now playing

Cuba State Media: Fidel Castro's Son Has Killed Himself

Don Shooter
now playing

Party Animal Arizona Lawmaker Expelled After #MeToo Movement

ONM3UBMWEJBETO2APN3AOIFNYA
now playing

Police Believe Shanghai Crash Was Accidental

president-donald-trump
now playing

Trump Set To Defy FBI, Allow Release Of Classified Memo

TEXAS JUVENILE SYSTEM TEXAS YOUTH PRISON
now playing

Texas Youth Prison Workers Arrested Amid Abuse Investigation

State Representative Don Shooter
now playing

Lawmaker Expelled In Arizona

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

Prosecutor Resigns After Plea Deal In Rape Case

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

3 Sentenced For Smuggling People Across Border

myanmar mass graves
now playing

UN Wants Myanmar To Allow Probe Of Mass Graves

The Department of Homeland Security discovered a teacher from the McAllen area had a second job as a drug runner.  Jorge Ignacio Cavazos was arrested Monday by DHS for assisting a drug cartel in Reynosa, something that had been going on almost weekly for two years.  Cavazos’ involvement was brought to light by an informant who said Cavazos was the point person to pick up a vehicle with an altered compartment full of drugs.  McAllen ISD put Cavazos on administrative leave and is currently in custody, pending a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.

Related posts:

  1. Mission Man Going To Prison For Role In Long-Running Family Drug Trafficking Operation
  2. McAllen District 1 Runoff Election Set For March 3rd
  3. Officials: No Charges For Officers Who Killed Dallas Sniper
  4. Patterson Co-Defendant Formally Pleads Guilty In High-Profile McAllen Murder Case
Related Posts
donald trump jr

Donald Trump Junior Concludes Visit To Rio Grande Valley

jsalinas 0
willacy county prison jail

State Gives Willacy County List Of Adjustments To Be Made To Jail

jsalinas 0
GAVEL AND JUDGE

Judge Orders Former Customs Agent Back Into Federal Custody

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video