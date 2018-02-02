McAllen Teacher Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges

The Department of Homeland Security discovered a teacher from the McAllen area had a second job as a drug runner. Jorge Ignacio Cavazos was arrested Monday by DHS for assisting a drug cartel in Reynosa, something that had been going on almost weekly for two years. Cavazos’ involvement was brought to light by an informant who said Cavazos was the point person to pick up a vehicle with an altered compartment full of drugs. McAllen ISD put Cavazos on administrative leave and is currently in custody, pending a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute.