Home NATIONAL 97-Year-Old Twins Freeze To Death After Falling Outside
97-Year-Old Twins Freeze To Death After Falling Outside
NATIONAL
0

97-Year-Old Twins Freeze To Death After Falling Outside

0
0
911 AMBULANCE INJURY
now viewing

97-Year-Old Twins Freeze To Death After Falling Outside

OSCAR ROMERO ARCHBISHOP
now playing

El Salvador: Vatican Mulls Possible Miracle By Slain Cleric

WILLACY COUNTY PRISON TENT CITY
now playing

Is The Former Tent-City Prison Close To Re-Opening?

41930400-police-lights-jpg
now playing

McAllen Cousins Arraigned In Connection With Deadly Bar Fight

national spelling bee
now playing

Harmony Science Academy Student Wins Trip To The National Spelling Bee

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM GENERIC SIGN
now playing

Transgender Student Complains After Remark By Teacher's Aide

police-badge-generic
now playing

Police Officials Reassigned Amid Leaked Video, Records

TRANSGENDER WRESTLING STUDENT
now playing

Transgender Boy With Girls Wrestling Title: 'I don't cheat'

COMPUTER KEYBOARD
now playing

Some Marines Being Investigated For Sharing Nude Photos

BANDIDOS GANG
now playing

4 Bandidos Gang Members Arrested In 2006 Death Of Texas Man

SOUTH KOREA MISSLE LAUNCH
now playing

Seoul: North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Ocean

(AP) — Authorities say twin 97-year-old sisters apparently froze to death after falling down outside a Rhode Island home, one of them while coming to the rescue of the other.  Barrington Police say Jean Haley, of Barrington, and Martha Williams, of East Providence, died Saturday.

Police say the twins had returned to Haley’s home with their 89-year-old sister, who is also from Barrington, Friday night after they had dinner together. Some time after the younger sister left, Williams was going to her car. Police say she fell in the driveway.  When Haley went to call for help, authorities say, she tripped on a rug in her garage.  The sisters were found by a neighbor Saturday morning.  They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Related posts:

  1. Attempted Murder Charge Upgraded To Murder After Edinburg Victim Dies
  2. Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot
  3. Capital Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Rural Alamo Killings
  4. Small Town Led By Comedian Tries To Recover From ‘Lost Year’
Related Posts
COMPUTER KEYBOARD

Some Marines Being Investigated For Sharing Nude Photos

jsalinas 0
TRUMP TRAVEL BAN DONALD TRUMP

Trump Expected To Sign New Travel Ban Order

jsalinas 0
TRUMP WIRE TAPPING ACCUSATIONS

Official Says FBI Wants Trump Claim Rejected

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video