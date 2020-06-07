A 12th Hidalgo County Resident Succumbs To COVID-19

Hidalgo County health officials say COVID-19 complications claimed the life of a 12th county resident over the weekend. A 60-year-old Alamo man died Friday. His death comes as Hidalgo County continues to see larger numbers of residents testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Tests came back positive for 22 residents this past weekend, raising the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to more than 700.

It’s a similar situation in Cameron County, where 51 more residents learned they had contracted the coronavirus. And once again, the majority of those people, including several young children, became infected from someone else, such as a family member or other relative. The most recent infections increase the total number of cases in Cameron County to 892.