A Body Found In Canal May Be Missing Woman
A Body Found In Canal May Be Missing Woman

(AP) – A body has been recovered from a canal in a small waterfront Texas city but it remains unclear whether it is a woman who was reported missing last week.  The Galveston County Daily News reports that the body was found late Friday against a bulkhead in the water, 300 yards from the house where 30-year-old Jessica McDonald was last seen.

Sheriff Henry Trochesset says that the Galveston County medical examiner’s office has the body, but has not confirmed the identity of the victim or performed an autopsy.  Trochesset says that McDonald was last seen Tuesday night leaving her sister’s house in Bayou Vista with a friend.

On Wednesday, McDonald’s friend was found alone in her car, disoriented, but otherwise uninjured, and taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch.

