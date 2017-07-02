A Brownsville Homecoming For Former Conjoined Twins

About 10 months after undergoing separation surgery, former conjoined twins Ximena and Scarlett Torres are finally going home to Brownsville. A farewell ceremony for the pair was held Monday at Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, where they underwent 12 hours of separation surgery last April.

Since then, the two have been receiving physical, occupational, and speech therapy to help them recover. Ximena and Scarlett were two of three girls that Silvia Torres of Brownsville gave birth to in May of 2015. They were born fused at the pelvis.