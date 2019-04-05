A.C. Cuellar, 2 Other Officials Nabbed In Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Scheme

Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar is among three more people in federal custody this hour, as arrests continue in connection with a purported bribery scheme related to the overhaul of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Federal agents Friday morning arrested the former Precinct 1 commissioner, along with former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar and Rio Grande City school trustee Daniel Garcia. None has been formally charged but all three were implicated in separate indictments. Those indictments charge Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla and former Rio Grande City municipal judge Leonel Lopez in the widespread bribery case.

Federal investigators say tens of thousands of dollars in bribes were paid to ensure three politically-favored engineering companies were awarded contracts to perform $38 million of rehab and expansion work on the Weslaco water plant.

A.C. Cuellar, John Cuellar, and Garcia are expected to make their initial federal court appearances Monday and will remain jailed until then.