Home LOCAL A Day With Border Patrol: Imperiled Infant, Distraught Dad
A Day With Border Patrol: Imperiled Infant, Distraught Dad
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

A Day With Border Patrol: Imperiled Infant, Distraught Dad

0
0
immigrants immigrant children-1
now viewing

A Day With Border Patrol: Imperiled Infant, Distraught Dad

Danny Paul Bible
now playing

Inmate Wants To Be Executed By Firing Squad Or Gas

GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

voter fraud-1
now playing

Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley

Azar II testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington
now playing

Azar Says Can't Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

TRAVEL BAN SUPREME COURT
now playing

Muslim Congressman: Ruling A 'marker of shame'

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism

Separated mother and child removed from Brown v. Board mural
now playing

Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural

Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas
now playing

Media Fight Restrictions On Immigrant Children Facilities

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Texas community ends immigration center contract

immigrants immigrant children
now playing

CBP No Longer Referring Illegal Immigrant Parents For Prosecution

(AP) – Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally.

Families and children rested under shiny thermal blankets in cells of chain-link fences adorned with high-hanging televisions. After a similar facility in Arizona closed, McAllen’s “Ursula” processing center became the agency’s only holding facility in the country with chain-link fences to detain immigrants.

There are separate pods for boys who came alone, girls who came alone and parents with their young children. Some older children are split from their parents to avoid having them mix with much younger children.  Within 72 hours, the adults and families are turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Related posts:

  1. Koreas Discuss Linking Railways Across Border
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  3. Border Agents Rescue Pregnant Honduran Immigrant From Rio Grande
Related Posts
GREG ABBOTT

Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

jsalinas 0
voter fraud-1

Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley

jsalinas 0
Azar II testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington

Azar Says Can’t Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video