A Decline In New Coronavirus Infection Numbers Thursday

For the first time in many weeks, the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Cameron and Hidalgo counties stayed in the single digits. Health officials in Cameron County Thursday reported COVID-19 tests came back positive for 7 people. That raises the total number of Cameron County residents who’ve contracted the coronavirus since the first case was confirmed in mid-March to 671. The number of active cases right now is 233.

In Hidalgo County, 5 residents learned Thursday they’d been infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections since mid-March to 472. There are still 187 cases that are considered active.

Health officials caution, however, it’s too early to consider the most recent numbers a trend, and they’re urging residents to not let down their guard – to continue avoiding crowds, distancing yourself from other people – even family members, to wear a face covering, and to wash and sanitize your hands.