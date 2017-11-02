Home NATIONAL A Family Thing: Don’t Mess With Political Dads And Daughters
NATIONAL
A Family Thing: Don’t Mess With Political Dads And Daughters

(AP) – After Nordstrom dropped Ivanka Trump’s fashion line, President Donald Trump quickly tweeted his disapproval. A day later, he was the target of venom from Meghan McCain, angry over Trump’s criticism of Sen. John McCain.

The lesson: Don’t mess with political dads and their daughters.

Trump’s tweet that Ivanka had been treated “so unfairly” – later retweeted from the official presidential account – drew the ire of ethics experts who questioned using his platform to comment on a family business.

They weren’t the only father-daughter duo showing support this week.

Meghan McCain came to her father’s defense, also on Twitter, after he was slammed by the president for disputing the administration’s insistence that the deadly U.S. military mission in Yemen was a success. She began her tweet: “Trump has never served.”

