‘A Hell Of A Night’: Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50

Derrick Rose scored a career-high 50 points in a vintage performance that lifted the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz 128-125 on Wednesday night.

An emotional Rose was in tears after the game as he walked off the court serenaded by chants of “MVP!” from the home crowd. The 30-year-old point guard has been derailed by injuries since winning the 2011 NBA MVP award.

Making his first start this season, Rose had 34 points in the second half and 15 in the fourth quarter as the Wolves held off the Jazz, who waived him in February after a two-day stint.

Rose shot 19 of 31 and hit four 3-pointers. He played 41 minutes, his most in nearly two years.

His basket with 30 seconds remaining put Minnesota up for good, and he blocked a 3-point try by Dante Exum with 2.7 seconds left to help the Timberwolves seal it.