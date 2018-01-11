Home NATIONAL ‘A Hell Of A Night’: Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50
‘A Hell Of A Night’: Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50
NATIONAL
0

‘A Hell Of A Night’: Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50

0
0
image
now viewing

‘A Hell Of A Night’: Derrick Rose Savors His Career-High 50

MIGRANT CARAVAN
now playing

Officials In Cameron County Getting Ready For Migrant Caravan Arrival

POLICE
now playing

San Juan Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

51926d52-56af-4d53-86e4-9b448c68e14a-large16x9_AP18304546448456
now playing

Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

181031-migrant-caravan-ew-607p_7bc6365a5b842998afd0a6cb06557b3a.fit-2000w-e1541079624919
now playing

The Latest: Migrant Caravan Sets Off Toward Gulf Coast

Amazon-1-770×433
now playing

Amazon's New Goal: Teach 10 Million Kids A Year To Code

productivity-ap
now playing

US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3

2000 (15)
now playing

Google Employees To Walk Out To Protest Treatment Of Women

download (28)
now playing

Migrant Caravan Must Walk As Mexico Ignores Demand For Buses

920×920 (3)
now playing

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams Faces Balancing Act On Race

5bdaaad571859.image
now playing

Women In N.Korea Suffer Serious Sexual Abuse But No 'MeToo'

Derrick Rose scored a career-high 50 points in a vintage performance that lifted the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz 128-125 on Wednesday night.
An emotional Rose was in tears after the game as he walked off the court serenaded by chants of “MVP!” from the home crowd. The 30-year-old point guard has been derailed by injuries since winning the 2011 NBA MVP award.
Making his first start this season, Rose had 34 points in the second half and 15 in the fourth quarter as the Wolves held off the Jazz, who waived him in February after a two-day stint.
Rose shot 19 of 31 and hit four 3-pointers. He played 41 minutes, his most in nearly two years.
His basket with 30 seconds remaining put Minnesota up for good, and he blocked a 3-point try by Dante Exum with 2.7 seconds left to help the Timberwolves seal it.

Related posts:

  1. US Consumer Spirits Rise To New 18-Year High In October
Related Posts
51926d52-56af-4d53-86e4-9b448c68e14a-large16x9_AP18304546448456

Federal Health Care Website Up And Running After Slow Start

Roxanne Garcia 0
Amazon-1-770×433

Amazon’s New Goal: Teach 10 Million Kids A Year To Code

Roxanne Garcia 0
productivity-ap

US Productivity Growth Slows To 2.2 Percent Rate In Q3

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video