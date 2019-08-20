A July Jump In Valley Unemployment

The number of people without jobs in the Rio Grande Valley has gone up for the second straight month.

The July unemployment rate ticked up .2% in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area to 5.8%. It jumped .4% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area to 6.7%. Among individual cities, McAllen had the lowest rate at 4.6%. Statewide, the jobless rate stayed the same – at a record low of 3.4%. The July numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission also show hiring in all but two of the 11 economic sectors measured by the state.

The sector adding the most jobs last month was the Leisure and Hospitality industry. One of the two sectors losing jobs was the oil and gas industry.