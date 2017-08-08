Home TEXAS A New Low: Texas Democrats Don’t Have Candidate For Governor
A New Low: Texas Democrats Don’t Have Candidate For Governor
TEXAS
A New Low: Texas Democrats Don’t Have Candidate For Governor

DEMOCRATS
A New Low: Texas Democrats Don’t Have Candidate For Governor

TEXAS
(AP) – Democrats haven’t won Texas’ governor’s race for decades, but a booming Hispanic population and the party’s dominance of the state’s largest cities have made them willing to keep trying.

After high-profile candidates lost decisively in the last two elections, though, the party now finds itself in unprecedented territory for the 2018 election: with no major candidate to run.

Democratic leaders haven’t yet lined up a substantial name to represent the party and its message despite months of efforts to do so.  Some of the party’s brightest stars don’t want to challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and there appear to be few other good options.

Any continued faith in a Democratic turnaround in Texas is now colliding with pessimism that it’ll happen anytime soon.

