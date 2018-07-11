Home NATIONAL A Political Year Dominated By Women Faces Its Electoral Test
(AP) – The midterm elections have brought a surge of female candidates to ballots across the country. Now, in a year that has been defined by the political awakening and activism of women, Election Day is testing whether those women will reach office in record-breaking numbers.

In the House, 237 women are on the ballot as major-party candidates. Many of them are running for office for the first time. If more than 84 of those women win on Tuesday, it will set a record for the number of women serving in the House.

Women also are on the ballot for governor in 16 states. There are six women serving as governors, and the record is nine, which was reached in 2004 and 2007.

