Home NATIONAL A ‘Supreme’ Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice
A ‘Supreme’ Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice
NATIONAL
0

A ‘Supreme’ Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice

0
0
GTY-SupremeCourt-jrl-170201_12x5_1600
now viewing

A ‘Supreme’ Show: Trump Savors Big Reveal For Court Choice

1 dead after helicopter crashed into residence WILLIAMSBURG
now playing

1 Dead After Helicopter Crashed Into Residence

courtgavel
now playing

California, Long A Holdout, Adopts Mass Immigration Trials

PORT AU PRINCE RIOTS AND PROTESTS
now playing

US Church Groups Stranded By Haiti Disturbances

Brexit Secretary David Davis
now playing

UK Media: Most Senior Brexit Official Quits Government

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

More South Texas Land Owners Getting Letters On Border Wall

POLICE
now playing

Officer Pulling Gun On Kids Prompts Review

GenericGavel_31583566_5916547_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Paid $500,000 For Experts In Abortion Law Challenges

Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley
now playing

Man Accused Of Posing As Teen Student Faces New Charge

flood valley flood 2018
now playing

Valley Flood Victims Urged To Apply For Federal Disaster Aid

arrest187
now playing

Arrest Of Former Cop Likely To Lead To More Arrests In Old Stolen Rifle Case

(AP) – President Donald Trump is confident he will grab the nation’s attention with his Supreme Court show.  On Monday night, he will appear on television during prime time to unveil his choice to fill a Supreme Court seat vacated by retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The announcement comes as Trump is under attack over the family separation crisis at the border, the recent exit of his scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency chief and his looming sit-down with Russia’s leader.  He will tap a conservative judge to rally Republican voters in a midterm election year. And for the optics-obsessed president, the timely judicial fight offers him the opportunity to do what he does best – take center stage in a massive show.

Related posts:

  1. Senate’s McConnell On Mission To Reshape The Courts
  2. Man Arrested After Taking Trump Backer’s MAGA Hat
  3. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  4. Off To Europe: Trump To Meet Worried NATO Heads, Then Putin
Related Posts
1 dead after helicopter crashed into residence WILLIAMSBURG

1 Dead After Helicopter Crashed Into Residence

jsalinas 0
dogs

11 Dogs Headed To Minnesota Die After Van Breaks Down

Danny Castillon 0
WireAP_efa8145217a9484d94d00f0d0bafeba8_12x5_992

Report: Porch Floor Collapses, Injuring Partygoers

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video