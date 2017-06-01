Home NATIONAL A Traditional End To An Unconventional Presidential Election
(AP) – A joint session of Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes, a traditional ending to a most unconventional presidential election.

Barring something bizarre happening, Republican Donald Trump will be declared the winner at today’s session. He will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

All 538 electors met in their respective state capitals in December to cast their votes. A tally by The Associated Press showed Trump with 304 votes and Democrat Hillary Clinton with 227. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

Trump won even though Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes.

His election has generated much angst among Democrats and others who oppose the billionaire businessman. But they have been powerless to change the outcome.

