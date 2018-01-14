Home NATIONAL A Wave Of Panic Rattles Hawaii After False Missile Alert
A Wave Of Panic Rattles Hawaii After False Missile Alert
NATIONAL
0

A Wave Of Panic Rattles Hawaii After False Missile Alert

0
0
HIHON102-113-2018-132342_jpg_size_xxlarge_letterbox
now viewing

A Wave Of Panic Rattles Hawaii After False Missile Alert

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B

atv accident
now playing

All-Terrain Vehicle Crash Kills Roma Woman

CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now playing

McAllen IDEA Teacher Charged In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Teenage Student

Money_generic1asdf11
now playing

Houston-Area Man Sentenced For $4 Million Bank Loan Scheme

West_Explosion_Cause_Undetermine16x9_722x406_30525507558
now playing

More Settlements Reached In West, Texas, Plant Explosion

matthew+nicholson
now playing

Police Say Mom Was Killed By Son After Video Game Argument

untitled
now playing

Federal Agency Returns To Accepting Requests Under DACA

michelle-williams-1515896334
now playing

The Latest: Williams: Wahlberg's Donation 'Isn't About Me'

images
now playing

Trump Disputes Newspaper Quote Attributed To Him On North Korea

image
now playing

Trump: Program To Protect 'Dreamers' Is 'Probably Dead'

(AP) – Hawaii residents were left shaken by the second recent blunder in Hawaii’s planning for a possible North Korean nuclear attack.

An emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones. A second alert saying there was no missile didn’t come for nearly 40 minutes.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s administrator, Vern Miyagi, said he took responsibility for the mistake. The state also had problems last month when it reintroduced the Cold War-era warning siren tests.

The state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, said a written report would be prepared. State lawmakers announced they would hold a hearing next Friday.

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably.

No related posts.

Related Posts
matthew+nicholson

Police Say Mom Was Killed By Son After Video Game Argument

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Federal Agency Returns To Accepting Requests Under DACA

Danny Castillon 0
michelle-williams-1515896334

The Latest: Williams: Wahlberg’s Donation ‘Isn’t About Me’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video