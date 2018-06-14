Home WORLD A year On, Horrific Grenfell Tower Fire Haunts Britain
(AP) – Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower, a residential high rise in west London, killing 72 people.
It was the greatest loss of life in a fire on British soil since World War II. The local tragedy was also a national shame – one for which blame still is being assigned and traded. Was Grenfell a tragic accident, the product of government cost-cutting and lax safety standards, or authorities’ disregard for people who lived in public housing?
For the somber anniversary rituals Thursday, survivors will gather near the base of the tower’s shell before a nationwide minute of silence at noon. There will be vigils and marches across Britain, while landmarks will be lit up in green, the color of remembrance adopted after the lethal fire.

