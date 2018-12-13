AAA Predicts Nearly 9.1M Texans Will Travel Over Holidays

(AP) – An industry group predicts nearly 9.1 million Texans will travel during the upcoming end-of-the-year holiday season. AAA Texas on Thursday offered the forecast. The estimate is 4.3 percent higher than the number of travelers a year ago. The holiday travel period begins Saturday, Dec. 22, and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Nationally, AAA projects 112.5 million travelers will drive, fly or take trains during the holiday period, representing 4.4 percent more than last year. Last year’s holiday travel period was a day shorter, with Christmas and New Year’s Day on Mondays.