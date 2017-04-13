Home TEXAS AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week
AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week
TEXAS
0

AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

0
0
GAS PRICES
now viewing

AAA: Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer

Welsaco Representative Armando Martinez
now playing

Rep. Martinez Celebratory Gunfire Bill Stuck In Committee

Joaquin Shadow Rams
now playing

Father Convicted Of Murdering Son For Insurance

LARGEST BOMB NON NUCLEAR BOMB
now playing

Pentagon: US Dropped Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb In Afghanistan

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

2nd Teen Convicted Of Conspiracy In Fatal Fight

POLICE SIREND CRIME SCENE SMALL PIC
now playing

4 Bodies Found In New York Park Near Area Of Gang Violence

FAST AND FURIOUS BORDER HIT MAN KILLLED
now playing

Mexico Confirms Arrest In Border Patrol Killing

Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4
now playing

The Best People? More Questions About Trump Hires' Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Resigns
now playing

Japan PM: North Korea May Be Capable Of Sarin-Loaded Missiles

putin_ruso
now playing

Kremlin Says No Positive Shift Yet On Russia-US Ties

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas and nationwide are up this week.  AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump rose 6 cents this week to reach an average $2.25 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. saw a 3-cent increase to push the average gasoline price to $2.40 per gallon.

The association survey found that San Antonio has the lowest gasoline price statewide this week at $2.15 per gallon. Dallas and Fort Worth have the highest average gas prices in Texas at $2.34 per gallon.   AAA experts say gasoline prices rose over the last week, led by the switch to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased driving demand.

Related posts:

  1. Children’s Agency In Texas Sees Improvements With More Funds
  2. Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To September
  3. Tough Texas ‘sanctuary cities’ Bill Moves Closer To Approval
  4. Zika Testing Advised For Pregnant Women In 6 Texas Counties
Related Posts

Texas Insurance Commissioner David Mattax Dies Of Cancer

jsalinas 0
IDENTITY THEFT

Man Who Assumed Dead Baby’s ID Regrets Judgment

jsalinas 0
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo

Top US Catholic Bishop Plans For Trump Meeting

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video