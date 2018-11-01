Home TEXAS AAA: Texas, US Gasoline Prices Up Average 2 Cents Per Gallon
AAA: Texas, US Gasoline Prices Up Average 2 Cents Per Gallon
(AP) – Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices rose an average 2 cents per gallon this week.  AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.26 per gallon. Drivers across the country are paying an average $2.51 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.18 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide at an average $2.48 per gallon.   AAA officials say most metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas had gasoline price averages slightly higher than last week.

