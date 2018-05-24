Home TEXAS AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Continue Upward Trend
AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Continue Upward Trend
TEXAS
0

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Continue Upward Trend

0
0
05_doe-_370
now viewing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Continue Upward Trend

in-this-may-23-2018-photo-hillary-clinton-speaks-during-the-new-york-state-democratic-convention-in-_161975_
now playing

Clinton 'Wants To Be Helpful' To Democrats. Can She?

WireAP_2820a1476cd24a51b52c37f0df0b0a2e_12x5_992
now playing

Las Vegas Strike Would Have Far-Reaching Effect

download (6)
now playing

Investigators: Russian Military Missile Downed Flight MH17

WireAP_aedae913246c4e4b90811e8b110f5d84_16x9_992
now playing

China Says Will 'Firmly Defend' Rights Over Auto Tariffs

WireAP_36919bf1ea954c2082cc0c2257fdbd1d_12x5_992
now playing

Video Of Brown Arrest Sparks Criticism Of Milwaukee Police

download (5)
now playing

What's Next? NFL Sparks New Questions With Anthem Policy

5b0647f3a9d42.image
now playing

Republicans To Meet With Intel Officials On Russia Probe

pence
now playing

NKorea Says Pence Remarks Were 'Stupid,' Willing To Not Meet

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

13 Workers Wounded In Shooting In Reynosa

child abduction
now playing

Local Child Abduction Alert Cancelled

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to climb upward.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 6 cents to $2.76 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.96 per gallon, also up 6 cents from a week ago.

The association survey found that drivers in Wichita Falls are paying the least in Texas at $2.65 per gallon, while motorists in Midland are paying the most at $3.06.

Gas prices are up primarily due to expensive crude oil, higher gasoline demand and shrinking global supply.

The higher gas prices are not expected to curtail automobile travel for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, with numbers nationally forecast to rise for the fourth straight year.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Relieved After Houston Candidate Loses In Texas
  2. Lawyer Sorry After Video Negates Texas Trooper Assault Claim
  3. Private Jet Crashes In Honduran Capital
  4. Prominent Baptist Leader Removed As Head Of Texas Seminary
Related Posts
75-year-old Paige Patterson

Prominent Baptist Leader Removed As Head Of Texas Seminary

jsalinas 0
Laura Moser defeated by Lizzie Pannill Fletcher

Democrats Relieved After Houston Candidate Loses In Texas

jsalinas 0
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL

Teachers Return To Work At School Shooting Site

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video