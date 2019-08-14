Abbott Announces New Task Force To Tackle White Nationalism

Governor Greg Abbott is announcing a new task force targeting white nationalism. Abbott says the Domestic Terrorism Task Force will try to help Texas get rid of extremist ideologies in the state.

The task force will meet every four months with their first gathering on August 30th. The governor has also ordered DPS to increase the size of the Texas Anti-Gang Centers which target neo-Nazis and white nationalists.

The task force is being created after the shooting at an El Paso Walmart which left 22 dead.