Abbott Calls For End To 'disgraceful' Family Separations
Abbott Calls For End To ‘disgraceful’ Family Separations

(AP) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking Texas’ congressional delegation to find bipartisan solutions to immigrant children being separated from parents who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, saying “this disgraceful condition must end.”

In a letter to the state’s 36 House members and two senators on Wednesday, Abbott said “it can only end with action by Congress to reform the broken immigration system.”   Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have proposed fixes, as has Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Abbott added that Texans “are not fooled by the partisan divide on this issue” and that “a bill fixing the problem” will only clear the Senate with Republican and Democratic support.   President Donald Trump says he’ll sign an executive order later Wednesday ending separation of immigrant children from their parents.

