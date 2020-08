Gov. Greg Abbott says the anti-pandemic restrictions he enacted this summer are working. As evidence, Abbott referred to a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases, and a decrease in the number of hospitalizations.

The governor closed the state’s bars for a second time in late June, and mandated masks in public spaces in counties with at least 20 cases. Hospitalizations in Texas topped out on July 22nd at nearly 11-thousand. As of Sunday, the number was less than half that many.