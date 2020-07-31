TEXAS

Abbott Extends SNAP Food Benefits For August

By 72 views
0
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Gov. Greg Abbott is extending emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of August. Abbott announced the extension on Thursday.

The governor says the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide about 185-million-dollars in emergency SNAP food benefits amid the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the funding to extend the maximum allowable benefits to recipients, based on the size of their families.

Texas Ag Commissioner Warns About Chinese Seeds

Previous article

Cruz Praises Houston Chinese Consulate Closure

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS