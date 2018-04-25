Home TEXAS Abbott: Farenthold Should Pay For Cost Of Special Election
TEXAS
Governor Greg Abbott is pushing Blake Farenthold to pay for the June 30th special election. Abbott sent a letter to Farenthold’s office today saying those in the 27th Congressional District should not have to pay the price for his actions.

Farenthold stepped down earlier this month due to the settlement of a sexual harassment claim and a congressional investigation. The Corpus Christi Republican used taxpayer money to pay the settlement, citing federal regulations, and promised to give the 84-thousand dollars back. The NRCC says he has yet to repay it.

