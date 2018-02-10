Home TEXAS Abbott Features Sutherland Springs Survivors In TV Ad
Abbott Features Sutherland Springs Survivors In TV Ad
A new campaign ad for Gov. Greg Abbott features a family who survived last year’s massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The two-minute TV ad premiered Monday, and it features Julie Workman and her son Kris. Kris was shot in the back and paralyzed when a gunman killed 26 people and wounded 20 others. Julie Workman tells how Abbott, who is also paralyzed and uses a wheelchair, visited Kris in the hospital.

Abbott, the GOP incumbent, faces Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez, the former sheriff of Dallas County.

