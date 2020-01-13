Abbott Honors Church Security Guard Who Killed Shooter

Gov. Greg Abbott presented the Governor's Medal of Courage on Monday morning Jan. 13, 2020 to Jack Wilson, left, who shot and killed 43-year-old gunman Keith Thomas who opened fire on the congregation and killed two people at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas on December 29th, 2019. The Governor's Medal of Courage is given to civilians who display great acts of heroism by risking their own safety to save another's life. It is the highest award given to civilians by the Governor. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is honoring the North Texas church security team leader who killed a shooter. Abbott called Jack Wilson a hero while giving him the Medal of Courage Monday morning outside the Texas Capitol. Abbott says Wilson followed his heart and did the right thing despite the danger.

Wilson shot Keith Kinnunen to death late last month after he barged into a West Freeway Church of Christ service and opened fire. Two church members were killed and investigators believe Wilson’s actions stopped further loss of life.