Home TEXAS Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents
Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents
TEXAS
0

Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents

0
0
greg-abbott-tx-governor
now viewing

Abbott Moves To Replace Critical UT Regents

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
now playing

Authorities: Marital Dispute Led To Killings, Suicide

42-year-old Jonathan Murphy
now playing

Man Killed In Mall Described As Selfless

AP262185139284
now playing

Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over 'Sanctuary Cities'

6d483af2ea4e419699d97a7e35e4c448
now playing

Palestinians Condemn Israeli Settlement Plans

AP347761217084
now playing

Trump To Take Executive Action On Oil Pipelines

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

3 Dead After Shooting Outside Atlanta Drive-Thru Restaurant

WireAP_1aee34773c8e4e7f8358839ff9764753_12x5_1600
now playing

Italy Avalanche Death Toll 14

1485234505956
now playing

Push To Save Pacific Rim Trade Deal

Trump_CIA_Director_77275-670×485
now playing

Pence Swears In Pompeo As CIA Director

95cf7621f5cd4e8d90a48ee84d3de490-1020×680
now playing

Trump Budget Pick Mulvaney Faces Senate Hearing

(AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is replacing three University of Texas System regents long critical of UT Austin administrators.  Abbott nominated Monday former UT System regent Janiece Longoria, ex-East Texas state senator Kevin Eltife and Rad Weaver, top manager of the investments of longtime UT Austin supporter Red McCombs. If confirmed by the state Senate, they would succeed regents Wallace Hall, Alex Cranberg and Brenda Pejovich when their terms expire Feb. 1.

Hall has sued UT Austin to get access to several hundred thousand pages of emails, interview notes and other records, including confidential student information. He’s also pursuing the names of officials who used their influence to help some applicants gain admission to the Austin campus despite subpar grades. Cranberg and Pejovich were allied with Hall.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. San Juan Fined For Illegal Trash Dumping
  4. Convicted Ex-Judge Gives Up Law License
Related Posts
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Authorities: Marital Dispute Led To Killings, Suicide

jsalinas 0
42-year-old Jonathan Murphy

Man Killed In Mall Described As Selfless

jsalinas 0
AP262185139284

Texas Governor Warns Austin Sheriff Over ‘Sanctuary Cities’

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video