Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration
Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his new effort to reduce Central American gang violence in Houston won’t be affected by what local police say is rising fear among Latinos of being detained by immigration authorities.

Abbott on Monday announced that he would direct state grant money and additional Texas Rangers law enforcement resources to monitor and solve gang crimes in Harris County. He singled out MS-13, a gang linked to drug trafficking and violence in the U.S. and Latin America.

Houston police said last week that the percentages of Hispanics reporting rape and violent crimes have sharply fallen this year.   But Abbott says authorities won’t “be relying upon a tip of some person out there who may be here illegally.”   The Republican is a strong supporter of tougher immigration laws.

