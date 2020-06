Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, and others look on as Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Krauss, right, speaks during a news conference at city hall in Dallas, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Abbott and local officials were on hand to discuss the response to protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd who was died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas is not planning to ask the U.S. military to intervene in any violent protests. Governor Greg Abbott told reporters today he believed Texans could take care of Texans, noting state troopers had been dispatched across the state to help local law enforcement.

President Donald Trump said yesterday he would send the military to stop protests if governors wouldn’t. The protests are following last week’s police-involved death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minnesota.