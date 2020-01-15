Abbott On Business-Boosting Trip To Israel And Switzerland

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is on a business-boosting trip to Israel and Switzerland. Abbott left Tuesday on a ten-day mission paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation. This is the governor’s second trip to both countries since he took office.

Abbott will tour businesses and meet with public officials and executives in Israel, an important trade partner with Texas. Afterward, he and the Texas Economic Development Corporation will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which starts next Tuesday.