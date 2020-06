Protesters swarm the turn lane on 8th Street after a cop car stopped to deploy traffic cones to block traffic from turning onto Grant Avenue during a Black Lives Matter Protest in Odessa, TX on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

Gov. Greg Abbott says people who come to Texas from out of state to participate in looting, rioting, or vandalism will be federally prosecuted.

Abbott announced Monday that Texans should be free to exercise their First Amendment rights to demonstrate without having outside agitators hijack peaceful protests.

The governor was flanked by four U.S. attorneys who said they’ll work with local police and prosecutors to identify violations of federal law.