Abbott, Paxton File Friend Of Court Brief In Tinslee Lewis Case

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are getting involved in the fight to keep a North Texas nine-month-old on life support.

The pair filed a friend-of-the-court brief with the Second Court of Appeals today. Paxton says Tinslee Lewis’ life needs to be protected and wants judges to issue a temporary injunction to keep her alive until the case is resolved.

Lewis is hospitalized with multiple issues at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and doctors say she’s suffering and will never be cured. Her mother says the baby is doing okay and wants to move her to another hospital, if possible.