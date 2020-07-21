Abbott Reaches Out To Hispanic Community With Spanish-Language PSA

Gov. Greg Abbott is reaching out to the state’s hard-hit Hispanic population with a Spanish-language public service announcement.

The governor’s office launched the PSA on Monday with a message from Dr. Francisco Cigarroa with UT Medical Center in San Antonio. Dr. Cigarroa advises his listeners to wash their hands, stay home if they can, and to wear masks and observe social distancing if they must go out.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says about 40-percent of the state’s positive tests, and almost 30-percent of the coronavirus deaths, are in the Hispanic community.