Abbott: Riots Overshadowing George Floyd’s Death

Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an end to the riots saying they overshadow the horrible death of George Floyd. Abbott told reporters in Dallas Tuesday the violence and looting drowns out the injustice of Floyd’s death. He says state troopers are being deployed across the state to keep the peace.

The governor blamed people coming across state lines to commit violence and vowed any out of state rioters face federal prosecution. Floyd was killed by Minnesota police on Memorial Day. Four officers were fired shortly after Floyd’s death. One of the officers is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.