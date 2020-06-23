Abbott Says Steps Must Be Taken To Slow Pandemic Spread

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday, June 22, 2020 said he has no plans to shut down the state again. "We must find ways to return to our daily routines as well as finding ways to coexist with COVID-19," Abbott said in a news conference at the State Capitol. "Closing down Texas again will always be the last option." (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Gov. Greg Abbott says coronavirus cases are increasing at an unacceptable rate, and he encourages Texans to wear masks. At a Monday press conference, Abbott said the state’s hospitals still have plenty of capacity to treat patients with the virus. But he said people can help to reduce the spread if they follow the state’s safety protocols.

The state is averaging more than 35-hundred new cases a day lately. The governor says if people don’t wear masks, and the pandemic keeps getting worse, he will consider ordering more restrictions.