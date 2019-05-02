Abbott Sends Help To North Texas After Severe Weather

Governor Greg Abbott is sending help to North Texas as heavy weather is expected to stick around DFW through Friday.

State troopers, TxDOT, Parks and Wildlife, and other state agencies are participating in the emergency response. Emergency equipment being sent or standing by include 13 rescue boats, six helicopters, eight ambulances, a mobile medical unit, and all the required personnel, along with a task force leader.

North Texas is still clearing away the damage from severe storms earlier in the week.