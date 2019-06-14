Abbott Signs Disaster Relief Bills

A bundle of four bills dealing with emergency preparedness and disaster relief are now law after Gov. Greg Abbott signed them on Thursday. The signing took place at Gallery Furniture in Houston, whose owner, Jim McIngvale, gave Houstonians shelter from Harvey in 2017.

The bills address the lingering effects of Harvey as well as preparation for future floods and disasters. They deal with catastrophic debris management, laws that can be waived during a disaster, a disaster response model guide, and loans to damaged communities.