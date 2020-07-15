Abbott: Texas Schools Will Have More Time For Online Instruction

Gov. Greg Abbott is giving Texas school districts more say in the matter of when to open their campuses to in-person teaching this fall.

State public health guidelines issued last week gave school districts up to three-weeks to conduct virtual instruction while putting their safety protocols in place. If they didn’t start classroom teaching after that, they would lose state funding. On Tuesday, the governor announced that time will be extended.

Several county judges, health and school district officials around the state this week have already agreed to keep students and teachers out of the classroom and go instead with distance learning online at the start of the upcoming academic year.