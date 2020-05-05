Abbott: TX Barbershops, Nail Salons Can Open On Friday

Texas barbershops, nail salons, and tanning salons will be able to open up this Friday. Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday afternoon there would be certain restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus including one person per stylist and six-foot distance. He also said walk-in customers will need to wait outside or in a vehicle. Customers and stylists are also encouraged to wear facemasks.

Abbott says no one is required to open back up on Friday and encouraged business owners to make their own decisions. There are over 33-thousand cases of coronavirus in Texas with just over 900 deaths.