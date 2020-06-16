Abbott: TX Hospital Capacity “Abundant” Despite Coronavirus Spike

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising the state’s hospital capacity is fine despite the recent week-long spike in coronavirus cases. At a news briefing Tuesday, Abbott assured people that there are an abundant number of hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients – noting that less than 10 percent of those who contract the disease have severe enough symptoms to have to be hospitalized.

Abbott is strongly encouraginged people, especially those under the age of 30, to practice social distancing and be careful while going out. Bars are also encouraged to make sure regulations are followed. There are more than 28-thousand active coronavirus cases in Texas.